Stawell's hopes of going back-to-back in the WFNL C Grade competition were dash, following a heartbreaking 46-33 loss to Horsham in the 2023 Grand Final on Saturday, September 16, 2023.
The Warriors won the C Grade premiership in 2022; however, this year they faced an undefeated Horsham side at the Dimboola Recreation Reserve.
While the Demons had a week off after winning the semi final, the Warriors came into the grand final the hard way, playing its fourth game in as many weeks.
From the first whistle, Horsham looked like the well-rested side, holding an 11-6 lead at quarter time.
Scoring opened up in the second quarter, with both sides hitting double digits at the main break, Horsham leading 23-16.
The Demons continued to edge away in the second half, outscoring the Warriors 10-8 in the third quarter.
The minor premiers enjoyed their best scoring quarter in the fourth, scoring 13 goals, and at the final whistle, won by the same number.
With 36 goals, Demons' captain Mikayla Rethus was named best on the court.
Warriors' Michelle Beaton scored 26 goals, while captain Phoebe Bretherton added six and Elise Bibby scored one after starting at wing defence.
Beaton and midcourter Courtney Mcilvride were named best on ground for Stawell.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.