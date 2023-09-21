The Stawell Times-News
Demons down Stawell in tough WFNL C Grade grand final

By Ben Fraser
September 21 2023 - 2:12pm
Stawell Warriors C Grade captain Phoebe Bretherton in action. Picture by John Hall
Stawell's hopes of going back-to-back in the WFNL C Grade competition were dash, following a heartbreaking 46-33 loss to Horsham in the 2023 Grand Final on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Local News

