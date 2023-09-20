Stawell's football fanatics will have the chance to get an up close and personal look at the AFL's most prestigious prize at Central Park between 4.30-7.30pm on Wednesday, September 20.
Ahead of the AFL grand final being played on Saturday, September 30, the premiership cup has been on tour, giving fans all over Victoria, Tasmania and southern New South Wales, a look at the silverware.
The cup started its journey in Hobart on Tuesday, September 5, before traversing the Apple Isle, New South Wales and now Victoria.
The cup was in Horsham on Tuesday, September 19, and has made the trip down the Western Highway to Stawell's Central Park.
Two-time Hawthorn premiership player and former captain of the Hawks, Ben McEvoy, will be there to help you lift the trophy.
After it is finished it Stawell, the cup hits the road once more, with stops in Bendigo, Kilmore and outer Melbourne, before arriving at the MCG ahead of the grand final on Saturday, September 30, 2023.
