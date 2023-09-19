Stawell's newest nurse unit manager has heaped glowing praise on her team at Grampians Health Stawell.
Kylie Davey has chosen lifestyle over career to work in a job-share role with Amy Yole as nurse unit manager for the Simpson Acute Ward and Urgent Care Centre at Stawell.
While only two months into the role, several factors have grabbed Ms Davey's attention, the positive attitude of the campus team being the main factor.
"People here have been genuinely welcoming and warm which has made my move very easy," she said.
"I've been impressed with how well-resourced the Stawell campus is compared to other hospitals of this size where I've worked."
Growing up in Geelong, Ms Davey went from hospitality to personal care and continued her studies to become an enrolled nurse and then a registered nurse.
She joined the Alfred Hospital's team for two years as an RN, followed by a specialist year at University Hospital Geelong.
Marriage and a growing family saw Ms Davey move to South West Healthcare in Camperdown, taking on a care manager role in aged care.
"Along the way I picked up a pocketful of skills and met some wonderful people who also were nurses and became managers - and we have mostly ended up working in the same places," Ms Davey said.
"I guess that was because they enjoyed working under my style of leadership, which includes having a good sense of humour, but I'm also very passionate about people getting the right care and in the right manner that is safe.
"I believe that in nursing, we fare well when we can show compassion and understanding toward our patients and not only focus on clinical model.
"I believe it's so important that people feel heard, respected and understood while they are in our care."
Ms Davey joined Ballarat Health Services in 2018 as Director of Nursing Northern Central, overseeing five Ballarat aged care campuses.
She later moved into a consultancy role with the Department of Health.
Ms Davey said the new role in Stawell was 'the right thing for where I am with my work life balance goals'.
"I'm living my best life. I'm not on call. I can be with my family, and I get to work with lovely Grampians Health staff who also want to deliver timely and safe care," she said.
"I also get to use and refresh my clinical skills - and lead with amazing colleagues who are open to truly flexible collaborative work environments".
