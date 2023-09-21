The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News

Cunninghams bolster Scholarships for Stawell youth

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
September 21 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Andrew Cunningham, Mrs Sue Cunningham and Youthrive Victoria chief executive Dr Maryann Brown. Picture supplied
Dr Andrew Cunningham, Mrs Sue Cunningham and Youthrive Victoria chief executive Dr Maryann Brown. Picture supplied

Stawell's stalwarts Dr Andrew and Sue Cunningham have vowed to support students from Stawell Secondary College to pursue university studies in 2024 and beyond.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.