Stawell's stalwarts Dr Andrew and Sue Cunningham have vowed to support students from Stawell Secondary College to pursue university studies in 2024 and beyond.
Through a substantial donation to Youthrive Victoria's Scholarship Fund, the Cunninghams have generously topped up the Chris and Marli Tilley scholarship, which supports one student each year.
The scholarship includes financial support of $30,000 across three years, plus mentoring leadership development and connection to a thriving alumni group.
The Cunninghams moved to Stawell in 1977 and have contributed significantly through their work and volunteering.
Dr Cunningham has been a local doctor for 45 years, and Mr Cunningham was a teacher and member of college council.
As passionate advocates of Stawell, they are keen to encourage other community members to consider donating to support young people in the area.
"We are very committed to the Stawell community, and we would like to specifically show Stawell Secondary College students that we believe in them and their future success," Mrs Cunningham said.
"If we can help even one student to chase their dream career through further education, that would be so rewarding for us. If they come back to the community with those new skills, that would be the icing on the cake."
School leavers in regional areas have identified financial stress and travel-related factors as the most significant barriers to taking up their place at university, particularly in their first year out of school.
Youthrive chief executive Dr Maryann Brown said she was delighted to see the Cunningham's significant donation commitment.
"This generous gesture highlights their support for their community and Stawell College and their belief in the next generation," she said.
"Youthrive Victoria is keen to encourage communities to support their own young people through scholarships and this is a wonderful model."
The Tilley family established the Chris and Marli Tilley scholarship in memory of their parents, who were significant Stawell community members and supporters.
To donate, visit www.youthrivevictoria.org.au/donate.
