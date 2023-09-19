The Buloke and Northern Grampians Landcare Network (BNGLN) is hosting a month-long nature festival in the region from September 23 to October 21, 2023.
Around 60 free events are scheduled, encouraging community members to participate in outdoor activities and showcase the region's environmental assets.
The Festival is called 'Galngga', meaning 'Celebrate' in Dja Dja Wurrung language.
Throughout the celebration, the network seeks to facilitate a stronger connection to nature through music, art and relaxation therapies (such as yoga and Tai Chi) conducted outdoors.
"By participating in activities outdoors - including community and Cultural walks, talks and citizen science activities - we believe that individuals will immediately see the benefits of and make the connection to the environment," facilitator Andrew Borg said.
" By extension, Galngga participants may feel compelled to become environmental volunteers in Landcare's wide range of activities or, at the very least, act positively towards understanding our region's biodiversity."
Across four weeks, Galngga will provide immersive, artistic and spiritual activities, ranging from large-scale public events such as Biodiversity Day to small group activities such as African Drumming classes.
The Opening Day and Closing Gala will be held at the St Arnaud Raillery Hub, with special guests from Gardening Australia.
"Free tickets are already being snapped up, and our area will attract tourists for this Festival," Mr Borg said.
"We'd like our local businesses to support the Festival through sponsorships and partnerships to make it an ongoing success."
To assist, please contact Mr Borg at 0407 856 227 or bnglandcare@gmail.com.
The Victorian Government supports the Galngga Festival through the Volunteering Innovation Fund, administered by Parks Victoria.
The Volunteering Innovation Fund is an initiative under Victoria's Great Outdoors Program, which seeks to get more Victorians from all walks of life outdoors enjoying nature.
The Volunteering Innovation Fund supports Victoria's Volunteering for Nature - Environmental Volunteering Plan and Protecting Victoria's Environment - Biodiversity 2037 and will provide new opportunities to encourage volunteering in and for nature.
