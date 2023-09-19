Western Victoria MP Jacinta Ermarcora announced a new kindergarten will be built in Northern Grampians Shire next year, funded through a Victorian Government's Building Blocks Capacity grant.
The Marrang Kindergarten Early Childhood Centre in Stawell will receive two single-room modular kindergarten buildings.
"Families in Stawell will get world-class early childhood facilities as the area grows, with modular kindergarten facilities delivering brilliant early years education sooner to families across the region," Ms Ermarcora said.
The additional rooms at the service will support a new sessional kinder program from Term 1, 2024, and provide up to 90 more kindergarten places for nearby families.
"We're continuing to build more kinders across the state and providing children and families with two years of play-based learning for the best start in life," she said.
"These modern facilities will allow local children to learn, explore, and grow through play-based learning.
"They will support their development with two years of quality kindergarten for the best start to education and life."
The Victorian Budget 2023/24 supported the delivery of 15 hours of free three-year-old Kindergarten each week by 2029 and 30 hours of free pre-Prep each week by 2032.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.