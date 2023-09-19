The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News

New kinder provides opportunity for up to 90 new places form early learners

By Staff Reporters
September 19 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Western Victoria MP Jacinta Ermarcora Picture supplied
Western Victoria MP Jacinta Ermarcora Picture supplied

Western Victoria MP Jacinta Ermarcora announced a new kindergarten will be built in Northern Grampians Shire next year, funded through a Victorian Government's Building Blocks Capacity grant.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.