Great Western's, Kerryn Manning will be missing from Thursday afternoon's harness racing action at Stawell's Laidlaw Park.
The champion driver will be headed to Melbourne to attend an investiture ceremony for recipients of Awards in the Order of Australia.
Manning was awarded the Member of the Order of Australia (AM) for her services to harness racing and ovarian cancer awareness in the 2023 King's Birthday Honours List.
On Thursday afternoon, Laidlaw Park will play host to a nine-race card of harness action.
The feature event is race seven, the $9000 Kaye Matthews Tribute, a mobile start contest over 1785m and restricted to reinswomen.
The race honours the late Kaye Matthews who passed away in August 2000 and has become a permanent fixture on the harness calendar.
Matthews managed both the Stawell and Ararat Clubs and also sat on the Board of Harness Racing Victoria (HRV).
She was recognised for her long-time, valuable service to the industry with the Pearl Kelly Award and a HRV Distinguished Service Medal.
"Muckinbar Diva (8) has been racing against stronger company and just needs to see some daylight here to be very hard to hold out," said HRV form analyst, Rob Auber.
"Yankee Boot Flat(1) has been racing well and providing he makes the most of the pole position should be right in the finish.
"Ooh Hah Lista(7) continues to race well and despite the wide draw must be respected. Teddy Runkle (4) is speedy type resuming and normally races well fresh.
"Jilliby Jay Sea (9) Rockets Mate (5) Remain Anonamiss (2) and Chedalayo (6) are racing well and are live first four chances."
It's free entry at Stawell, the Trackside Bar & Bistro will be in full swing and racegoers have the chance to win 'cash to splash' in the Club's QR Code competition.
