The Warriors are one win away from defending its C Grade title when it plays Horsham on Saturday, September 16.
However, the Demons claimed a 15-goal victory in round eight before a tight two-goal win in round 17.
Warriors mid-courter Courtney McIlvride claimed the best and fairest one vote ahead of Demon Janelle Knight.
The Stawell defence will have to account for leading goal thrower Mikayla Rethus, who finished the regular season with 509 goals.
Stawell has gone the long way to reach the 13 and Under grand final.
From a fourth-placed finish, The Warriors have defeated Dimboola, Ararat and Horsham on its way to a grand final berth.
The Saints dropped only a single game throughout the season and defeated the Demons 30-12 in the second semi-final.
Olivia Taylor shot 216 goals in the regular season on the way to the best and fairest, as teammate Ruby Bethune finished runner-up.
Ruby Nicholson has been a strong performer for the Warriors throughout the finals series.
In three matches, Nicholson has shot 70 goals and was featured in the best on three occasions.
