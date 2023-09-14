The Stawell Times-News
Stawell have two teams that will take the court on WFNL grand final day

Lucas Holmes
Lucas Holmes
September 14 2023 - 5:00pm
C Grade

The Warriors are one win away from defending its C Grade title when it plays Horsham on Saturday, September 16.

