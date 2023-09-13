The Stawell Times-News
Meals on Wheels marks 50th anniversary in Northern Grampians

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
September 14 2023 - 9:00am
August 2023 marks a significant milestone in the Northern Grampians community, with Meals on Wheels celebrating its 50th anniversary.

