August 2023 marks a significant milestone in the Northern Grampians community, with Meals on Wheels celebrating its 50th anniversary.
While tastes and technology may have changed across the five decades, the organisation's commitment to serving up 'more than just a meal' to older Aussies has had a lasting effect.
From humble beginnings, the service incorporates more than 60 volunteers in a partnership between the Northern Grampians Shire, local churches and community groups.
Former teacher Bronwyn Tiddy has volunteered for about 10 years as part of the Stawell Uniting Church's contribution to the Shire-wide program.
"It's a good opportunity. My husband and I normally do the run together," she said.
"We do one week each month. I started because they needed more volunteers, and as a Christian, you feel a responsibility to help where you can.
"It's good to feel a part of something of the greater."
The meals, prepared by Grampians Health staff, are delivered warm and made to be enjoyed straight away.
Gone are the days of delivering a bland meal in a Tupperware container; meals are made in safe, reheatable, recyclable containers.
To mark the occasion, Northern Grampians Shire Council mayor Kevin Erwin delivered one of the 180 meals provided across the Shire each week.
"Meals on Wheels services represent a significant and essential social service, providing first-hand, early intervention and prevention in reducing the risk of malnutrition to our older Australians, in their own homes," he said.
"Not only does this vital service provide carefully prepared and nutritious meals, the delivery and support from our volunteers extends beyond meal delivery."
The mayor notes each delivery is more than just soup, a main and dessert.
"While on deliveries, our volunteers check-in with our vulnerable community who are at risk of social isolation, the visit is sometimes the only person the recipient gets to speak with each day," he said.
"Just as importantly, Meals on Wheels delivery is a check-in on each person's wellbeing by a friendly and usually familiar community member.
"It is with deepest gratitude to the volunteers in our community that we thank you for your service and acknowledge the enormous contribution you make to society.
"Without your voluntary support, Meals on Wheels would not be celebrating 50 years of service to the Stawell community."
The idea of a Wheels on Meals Service originated after a Rotary Conference in Adelaide.
With the support of thousands of dedicated volunteers nationwide, Meals on Wheels delivers delicious and nutritious meals to the door of older Australians and helps combat their social isolation.
Social isolation is a national health and wellbeing issue among those aged over 65 and a risk factor for poor health and premature death.
Today, Meals on Wheels Australia is a vital National organisation, working alongside its member organisations - as well as peak bodies, providers and service clubs.
Meals on Wheels in Stawell commenced on Monday, August 18, 1958, and was sponsored by the Rotary Club of Stawell and organised by the Stawell and District Old Peoples Committee.
The meals were collected just after midday from the Albion Hotel, and drivers delivered the meals to the recipients, collected the containers from the previous day and returned them to the Hotel.
Perhaps the two people who were the prime instigators of the Meals on Wheels programme in Stawell and its continued success were Rotarian Leck Grant and Mrs Grant.
In November 1973, the Stawell Town Council made a presentation to Mr Grant for outstanding services to the Meals on Wheels Programme in Stawell.
Since its inception in Stawell in 1958, the service's organising fell on Mr Grant's shoulders five days a week.
In that time, an astonishing 70,000 meals had been delivered by volunteers.
In the early days, the Albion Hotel staff prepared the meals under the guidance of Bill and Jean Earle.
In 1975/76, when the Albion Hotel underwent a renovation, the meals were supplied by a café on Main Street.
Some years later, the meals were prepared by the staff at the Eventide Homes under Pam Eckel's guidance.
Anyone who can commit to volunteering one day a week, one day a month, or even a public and during school holidays should contact the Northern Grampians Shire Council's Meals on Wheels Coordinator at 5358 0514 or email your enquiry to hacc@ngshire.vic.gov.au.
