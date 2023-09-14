Beautifully completed makeover

This conveniently located federation-style home has scenic views of the Black Range and the Grampians.
It has recently undergone a complete makeover, with new paint throughout, updated window coverings, and new floor coverings.
The fully-equipped kitchen has also been upgraded and includes a separate walk-in pantry which has potential to become a study.
A central hallway provides access to three generously sized double bedrooms. There is a charming living area featuring wallpaper and a pine-lined ceiling.
The property includes a double garage and a separate workshop.
In the spacious backyard, you'll find a paved pergola, creating the perfect setting for family barbecues.
