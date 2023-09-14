The Stawell Times-News
25 Campbell Street, Stawell

Emily Gibbs
By Emily Gibbs
September 15 2023 - 8:30am
Beautifully completed makeover
3 Bed | 1 Bath | 2 Car

  • 25 Campbell Street, Stawell
  • $389,000
  • Agency: Monaghans Real Estate
  • Contact: Deb Riley 0428 223 365
  • Inspect: September 16, 11.00 - 11.30am

This conveniently located federation-style home has scenic views of the Black Range and the Grampians.

Commercial Journalist - Features and Magazines

Local News

