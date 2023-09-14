Stawell-based trainer John Rowe has recently enjoyed a purple patch, training four winners from the past four races.
The hot run of form started with a double in Mount Gambier on August 30 when six-year-old mare Perfect Costa and four-year-old gelding Tomboulder won in races two and five, respectively.
Galaxy Turf and Perfect Costa then won last weekend in Horsham and Casteron.
Rowe said solid leads from an old friend were the basis for the win streak.
"Gerry Saliba got me on to these horses," he said.
"I just had to find what was wrong with them and figure them out. They're happy now, and they rewarded us.
"I only have six working horses, so to get get four in a row with a small team is amazing.
"They like being trained out of the paddock; they're eating well and that's paid off."
He also paid tribute to jockey Ryan Houston, who has ridden the past three winners for Rowe.
"He's a great young jockey," he said.
"He listens. He rides the horse to my instructions."
Each race was won on soft six or seven tracks, which Rowe said suited the horses.
"They do like the sting out of the ground, which makes a big difference," he said.
"I'm a bit worried about this dry spell that we're going to have. Hopefully they water the track."
The wins reward the Rowe family's perseverance, travelling hundreds of kilometres each week, with wife Karina and daughter Halle putting in the hard yards.
John started professionally with Darren Weir, Austy Coffey and Terry O'Sullivan before going out alone.
His first win was in 2007 with Vain Chic before entering an 11-year dry spell.
"I've had some lean times, so we have to celebrate the wins while we can," Rowe said.
"Hopefully they can continue too."
