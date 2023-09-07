Exceptional updated family home

This thoughtfully designed brick home presents options for families, retirees and investors. It features an adjoining self-contained unit with its own entry, kitchenette, bathroom and fourth bedroom.
Inside the main house there are three large bedrooms, each with built-in robes, and an ensuite for the main.
The kitchen is generous in size and leads directly to the open dining area, through to the lounge room.
The laundry and toilet, with a bath included in the main bathroom, are centrally located.
Enjoy mountain views from the rear porch, and a secure backyard. The double carport offers side access to the house, as well as to the small workshop shed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.