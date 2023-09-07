If the second match of the finals between the Warriors and Saints comes close to the first, onlookers will be in for a treat.
Stawell edged Horsham Saints 20-19 at Murtoa Recreation Reserve on Saturday, August 26.
The Warriors were defeated in the second semi-final by Horsham 36-29.
Michelle Beaton shot 20 goals as Courtney McIlvride featured in the best.
The Saints responded with a dominant 54-20 win over the Rats.
Violet McGennisken added 31 goals as Rebecca Pohlner and Ashlyn O'Brien were named in the best.
Stawell will look to defeat Horsham for the first time in 2023 in its preliminary final on Sunday, September 10.
The Demons have claimed victories by 18 goals in round eight and 10 in round 17.
Horsham Saints defeated Horsham in the second semi-final, the margin was 18 goals.
Hannah Gabbe and Rani Potter added six goals.
Potter joined Yarli Nelson in the best.
The Warriors defeated local rivals Ararat in the first semi-final 28-23.
Ruby Nicholson shot 17 goals and was joined by Zahli Mellor in the best.
The Horsham Saints and Warriors will face each other for the second time this finals series.
In the first qualifying final at Murtoa Recreation Reserve, Georgia Baker-Miller shot 22 goals in the Saints' 32-24 win.
Against the Demons at Anzac Park, the Saints were defeated 30-27.
Baker-Miller added 22 goals and joined Annie Mintern in the best.
It took extra time to separate the Warriors and Burras at Beulah Memorial Park.
With scores locked at 19 all at the end of regulation, the Warriors would prevail 26-25.
Eliza Marrow shot 16 goals and was featured in the best with Tess Marrow.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.