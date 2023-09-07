The Stawell Times-News
Football Netball Preview

Stawell have three teams that feature in prelim finals | WFNL PF netball

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated September 7 2023 - 6:02pm, first published 6:00pm
C Grade

If the second match of the finals between the Warriors and Saints comes close to the first, onlookers will be in for a treat.

Local News

