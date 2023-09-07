The Stawell Times-News
Stawell bows out of soccer finals, set to host SWVFA grand final

The senior lads from Stawell, Horsham and Ararat, represented by Stawell Pioneers Men's senior's team, qualifying for the SWVFA finals last week, took their relatively successful campaign to distant Portland to face, yet again, top-of-the-league undefeated Warrnambool Wolves.

