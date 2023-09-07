The senior lads from Stawell, Horsham and Ararat, represented by Stawell Pioneers Men's senior's team, qualifying for the SWVFA finals last week, took their relatively successful campaign to distant Portland to face, yet again, top-of-the-league undefeated Warrnambool Wolves.
Despite the repeat match-up in the space of a week, it was a competitive semi-final that pushed both teams to their limits, with the veteran Wolves showing their metal against the lads in green and black.
Stawell's senior pioneers could repeat their newfound disciplined defensive resistance early on.
The Pioneers conceded two goals, a deflected indirect foul outside the penalty box and a deflection shot from a cross into the six-yard box.
The Black and Greens soon responded with a counterattack, crossing the ball to the left of the Wolves' defensive third to a marauding Andre Namri, who loosed a peach of a volley into the Wolves' back net and ended the first half 2-1 Wolves.
The Pioneers could not hold their shape in the second half, showing textbook signs of fatigue and conceding costly errors.
A penalty, confusion in the back line and stopping before the referee's whistle, and an intelligent combination by Wolves midfielders saw them netting three goals.
Despite that, and from a sudden second wind event, the Pioneers could repay in kind by forcing a foul outside the Wolves' penalty box.
The Green and Black's veteran gunner, Jeffrey Maasland, struck a crack whip of a shot through a squeamish Wolves defensive wall and to the back of a weary net, bringing the score to 5-2.
Now put on notice, the Wolves saw them re-investing their remaining energy into the game.
However, the final 20 minutes of the match ground in mutual attrition without a change to the scoreline and a final score of 5-2 to Warrnambool.
Despite challenging circumstances, the Pioneers were able to make it to finals as per tradition and perform competitively on a bare minimum.
The grand final will see a fiery conclusion to the competition between Warrnambool's top two rivals, the Warrnambool Wolves and the Warrnambool Rangers, at Stawell's North Park on Sunday, September 10, at 3pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.