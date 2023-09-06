Under 14s
In a rematch of the first qualifying final at Murtoa, Horsham Saints faces Stawell on Sunday, September 10.
On top of its two wins in the regular season, the Saints had a 38-point win over the Warriors.
However, Stawell made it to the preliminary final after a dominant 81-point win over Warrack.
Warriors captain Mason Notting led from the front with four goals, and Arley Perry added three.
The Saints enter the clash at Davis Park after a 65-point defeat by the Horsham Demons.
Hugh Miller hit the scoreboard for the Saints.
Meanwhile, Horsham Saints senior coach Ben Knott sees his sides' forward pressure as a key element for the WFNL Seniors preliminary final against Ararat at Davis Park on Sunday, September 10.
"That's what we need them to do: pressure, pressure, pressure in finals footy. Then the goals are the reward for effort," Knott said.
"If we can bring that sort of heat this weekend, it gives us a chance."
Adrianne Lupton and Will Brennan stood out in the 40-point win over the Roos and will play crucial roles against the Rats.
Ararat has claimed victory in both regular season meetings.
In round eight at Coughlin Park, the Rats led by 15 points at three-quarter time before it kicked the only four goals in the last term.
The round 17 clash at Alexandra Oval saw the Ararat kick eight goals in the fourth quarter on its way to an 83-point win.
"We can't keep doing what we're doing. We've got to tweak one or two things, but we think we do a fair bit right," Knott said.
For Rats senior coach Matt Walder, lifting in a few of key metrics will be the key for the trip to Davis Park.
"We dropped our guard for the first time for the year, and a couple of our benchmark areas was where the first time we've been beaten," Walder said.
"We know where we've got to or smarten up again and get back on the horse. At the end of the day, we've had 16 wins. We've done a lot right for most of the year,"
When it comes to what Ararat expects from the Saints, it has an idea of how they will play without being locked into what it will throw at them.
"Saints are obviously an energetic side, and they play a good brand of football. They've got some dangerous players all over the ground," Walder said.
So you've got to be on edge and on watch. Because they can take the game on."
