Jack Trounson will run his 700th run for the Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Club this weekend in the Wilde Family 5km Handicap.
As he crosses the line, it will create a club record that may never be broken by anyone other than himself.
This story started 45 years ago when Trounson, a late starter to running, had his first run with the Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Club.
The opportunity arose after past-SACCC member Peter Mottram encouraged Trounson to run.
In 1978, the club had 37 registered members; Kevin Liston was the Club President and won the Club Championship.
Gary Turnball took out the club aggregate prize, and Trounson commenced his participation with the club that would become a regular part of his life, at least when the colder months were prominent.
He had three club runs in 1978, but it wasn't until 1979 that Trounson would realise his first win with the club in the Alan Blachford 8km Handicap.
Since then, he has accumulated 37 wins, with his most recent coming this year in the G & R Rice 6.5km Handicap.
Trounson's true strengths started to surface in his third year with the club when he could take out the club aggregate victory.
An award that celebrates the most consistent performer for the year and an honour that he has won no less than four precious times in his 45-year tenure with the SACCC.
In 1988, Trounson won his first Club Championship, although, in the Over 40's event, it was not to be sneezed at, considering the tough competitors he was up against; Kevin Maple and Terry Young were among his most formidable competitors in those days.
Trounson knew he must earn every last inch when racing these adamant Ararat residents.
In 1999, Trounson took out the Over 50's Championship for the first of four times (1999, 2001, 2002 and 2006).
After 20 years with the club, he had achieved plenty to be proud of, but then there was the challenge of club consecutive runs.
Vice president Peter Gibson reflected upon Jack's upcoming 700th run.
"We often hear the quote 'You've got to walk the talk' with Jack, he actually runs the talk," he said.
"Behind the scenes, he is the person to go out and clear all of the tracks of all the debris, drain any of the sheets of water that the course has in the puddles that are on the tracks."
Club President Mark Thompson pointed out that Trounson and his wife Gail contributed in countless ways since 1978.
"Both have been recognised for their tireless contributions to our club with Life Memberships' being awarded to them both," he said.
"Jack's consistency, discipline and sheer toughness has been an example to not only myself but to many young people who have spent their time running with our fantastic club."
The club welcomes anyone who wants to give Cross Country running a go, visit www.revolutionise.com.au/stawellandararat/home.
