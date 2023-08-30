The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News

3285 Ararat-Halls Gap Road, Pomonal

By Stawell House of the Week
Updated September 1 2023 - 9:33am, first published August 31 2023 - 9:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Country living, stunning views
Country living, stunning views

2 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 3285 Ararat-Halls Gap Road, Pomonal
  • $798,000
  • LAND: 37 acres
  • AGENCY: Elders Real Estate Stawell
  • CONTACT: Ross Matthews 0408 584 954
  • INSPECT: By appointment

At the foothills of the Grampians National Park this magnificent homestead on approximately 37 acres was built around 1892, and the vendors have completed some renovations in recent years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.