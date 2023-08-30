Country living, stunning views

At the foothills of the Grampians National Park this magnificent homestead on approximately 37 acres was built around 1892, and the vendors have completed some renovations in recent years.
The home's period features include a stained glass entry, 15 foot ceilings and hardwood floors.
The bedrooms are big, and there's a massive updated family bathroom with a bath and a separate shower. The spacious loungeroom has a beautiful bay window, the kitchen has gas cooking and there's an open plan dining area.
A 12x6m shed with a carport has two remote roller doors and 28 solar panels. The property also has town water, tank water, a natural spring and two dams.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.