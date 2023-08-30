The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Stawell's Travis Bywater wins gold at national jiu-jitsu comp

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated August 30 2023 - 5:22pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Travis Bywater won gold at a national jujitsu competition recently. Picture supplied
Travis Bywater won gold at a national jujitsu competition recently. Picture supplied

Just days after his newborn baby was born, Stawell's Travis Bywater added another milestone to his life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.