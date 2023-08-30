Just days after his newborn baby was born, Stawell's Travis Bywater added another milestone to his life.
He won gold at a national jiu-jitsu competition.
Since taking on martial arts at the young age of 14, Mr Bywater said this feat was one he'd been working towards.
"It's completely mental to think I've finally got here," he said.
"I started this in my teens and now I'm 30 years old, it's really exciting."
Jiu-jitsu is a self-defence martial art and combat sport based on grappling, ground fighting, and submission holds.
Mr Bywater said he would usually allow between four to six weeks to prepare, but this time he didn't have that kind of time.
"When your partner is heavily pregnant, it was difficult to find time," he said.
"I would usually train hard, lose weight if I need to, but I sort of went into this without that prep."
Mr Bywater said on the day of the Australian Jiu Jitsu Championships in Melbourne, he didn't know he was the winner straight away.
"I remember it was all over pretty quickly and the referee told me we'd finished in 35 seconds," he said.
"I was pretty happy with that, but when my partner checked the official record later I'd actually finished in 34 seconds.
"There's no better feeling when you find out you've won."
And while Mr Bywater plans to take a bit of time off after his win, he hopes his triumph can help others.
"I want to take my experience back to the country and I hope it will help others training," he said.
Young up-and-coming kickboxer Charlie Beckley also had a personal triumph recently when he took home a win from an inter-club match.
Having only been in the sport for 12 months, the 18-year-old was pretty happy with his victory.
"It feels pretty good and I'm hoping to take away a lot of experience from it," he said.
"I've done one (fight) before and lost, so it was good to win this one."
Mr Beckley's coach Lachlan Eckert said he was proud of his student's efforts.
"Charlie is very determined and committed to the sport and I think he will go far," he said.
"His opponent was almost 10 years older than him, he's done really well."
