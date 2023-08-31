The Stawell Times-News
Football Netball Preview

Stawell face Dimboola in A Grade semi final | WFNL finals week two

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated August 31 2023 - 6:04pm, first published 6:00pm
Stawell face Dimboola in the WFNL semi-final at Beulah Memorial Park on Sunday, September 3. Picture file
The Horsham Saints will cross paths with the Demons for the third time this season in the second qualifying final at Anzac Park on Saturday, September 2.

