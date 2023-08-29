The Stawell Times-News
Surgical patients can now access medical services closer to home.

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated August 30 2023 - 4:28pm, first published August 29 2023 - 12:00pm
Pre-admission clinic staff members Lauree Read and Nicole McIntosh at the new office. Picture supplied
Admissions for Stawell surgical patients are now more streamlined with the opening of a dedicated office at the Grampians Health campus closer to home for local patients. It will also support neighboring health services in Ballarat.

