Admissions for Stawell surgical patients are now more streamlined with the opening of a dedicated office at the Grampians Health campus closer to home for local patients. It will also support neighboring health services in Ballarat.
The new pre-admission office marks a significant step towards improved work, efficiency, and patient experience.
The development of the new pre-admissions office is in line with Grampians Health's plans to continue expanding the surgical services being offered in Stawell and has seen an increase in surgical services offered.
The surgical team is also helping the Ballarat campus by offering suitably screened patients the opportunity to have their surgery in Stawell.
After nearly 19 years of service in the pre-admissions clinic, manager Nicole McIntosh said she has witnessed a wonderful transformation within the department.
"Last week alone, there were 20 surgeries scheduled, some of which were Stawell locals that had been referred to Ballarat, but were now able to be seen and treated locally.
The relocation of the department, coupled with the introduction of modern amenities such as new carpeting, blinds, filing systems, and shelving, has resulted in a more functional and organised workspace.
These upgrades have also resulted in an improved physical environment and fostered expansion opportunities within the department itself.
Reflecting on the department's evolution, Ms McIntosh said when pre-admissions began, it was one afternoon per week with no administration staff.
"Currently, the department has two administration team members in a shared office space, while a private office is designated for nurse assessments," she added.
"The separation offers our nurse the privacy required for conducting assessments without interruptions, thereby improving the overall quality of patient care.
" The positive outcomes of these improvements are readily apparent. Both pre-admission staff and patients are enjoying the benefits of the restructured space.
"The new workspace facilitates safer and more efficient workflows, contributing to a streamlined patient journey and optimal results," Ms McIntosh said.
"Increased demand for surgical services is expected to continue to grow, and now our department can grow alongside.
"We have the right equipment now to work better and smarter," she said.
