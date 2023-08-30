The Stawell Times-News
Football Netball Preview

Stawell play Warrack in the semi-final | WFNL finals week two

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated August 30 2023 - 6:01pm, first published 6:00pm
Stawell will play Warrack for a preliminary final berth at Beulah Memorial Park on Sunday, September 3. Picture by Lucas Holmes
Under 14s

It was another undefeated regular season for the Demons in the Under 14s as it prepares to take on the Saints in the second qualifying final.

