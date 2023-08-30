It was another undefeated regular season for the Demons in the Under 14s as it prepares to take on the Saints in the second qualifying final.
Horsham claimed wins by 44 points and 10 goals in the regular season.
Hugh Miller kicked three goals for the Saints in its 38-point win over the Warriors at Murtoa Recreation Reserve.
LJ Kafegellis and Frazer Shurdington finished atop the best.
The Warriors and Eagles will battle at Beulah Memorial Park on Sunday, September 3.
During the regular season, Stawell claimed a 56-point win in round seven and a 40-point win in round 16.
Ewan Kellas, Charmaine Lockwood and captain Mason Notting kicked goals against the Saints.
Billy Egan and Dusty Wethers featured in the best.
Warrack kicked five goals in the last quarter against Ararat at Alexandra Oval to win by ten goals.
Cooper booted six goals as Thomas Penny joined him atop the best.
