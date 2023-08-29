The next time recreational water users visit Lake Fyans, they may notice some improvements.
GWMWater undertook channel dredging works and constructed a new three-lane concrete boat ramp at the southern marina.
Repairs to the eastern boat ramp near the caravan park were also completed.
The completion of Stage 1 allowed GWMWater to bring the water levels up, making both boat ramps usable again for the 2022/2023 summer period.
GWMWater managing director Mark Williams congratulated the team for overcoming several challenges.
"Stage one posed many challenges including accessibility and supply chain issues," he said.
"We congratulate the team for completing the works prior to the heavy wet weather towards the end of last year."
Stage two of the upgrade works was completed earlier this year.
These works involved new staircases, handrails and landings, new grass, and an upgrade to the walking track along the north-west embankment.
Work along the embankment has also been completed to protect the lake against wave action from future storms and reduce flood risks.
"Lake Fyans is a strategic water supply that will become increasingly important in the context of the East Grampians Pipeline. These works will benefit the lake now and into the future," Mr Williams said.
