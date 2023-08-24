Restricting Horsham's ball movement will be a goal for Warriors coach Tessa O'Callaghan.
The two sides will clash for the second time in three weeks in the qualifying final on Saturday, August 26, at Murtoa Recreation Reserve.
"Scoring off our defensive turnovers and trying to disrupt Horsham's flow down the court [will be our aim]," O'Callaghan said.
During the regular season, Horsham won by 18 and 20 goals in rounds eight and 17.
Captain Georgie Carberry and Romi Miller lead a versatile mid-court, whilst Marnie Lehmann, Ebonie Salter, and Jedda Heard form the lowest-scoring defence.
In the attacking ring, Georgia Batson and Imogen Worthy finished third and sixth in the goal throwing.
The matchups for Dimboola co-coach Nicole Polycarpou will be key when the Roos face Nhill in the elimination final at Alexandra Oval on Sunday, August 27.
The Tigers came from behind in its round 10 match and recorded a four-goal win.
"[We have been] Working on a few plays to get around what they did last time we played them," Polycarpou said.
Missing from that contest was Nhill shooter Sydney Thorogood.
Thorogood had a strong finish to the season, shooting 60 goals in the last three matches.
"She's a very tall player, so you have to match that up as well. So it's definitely all about the matchups."
The contests in both goal rings, with Olivia Jorgensen under the post at the other end of the court, will be one to watch.
WFNL football: Warriors reserves to fight for season | WFNL finals week one
Horsham Saints play Stawell in the qualifying final on Saturday, August 26, at Murtoa Recreation Reserve.
The Saints have had six and 18-goal wins in its round three and 12 matches.
Holly Combe finished with 499 regular season goals for the Saints.
Rori Marshmann, Cara Tippet and Charlie Henry balanced senior and junior grade duties in 2023.
Warriors shooter Samantha Cook claimed the leading goal thrower in B Grade with 518 in 15 matches.
Youngster Ayva Mitchell has shared her time with the B Grade and 15 and Under squads.
Ararat and Minyip Murtoa will meet in the elimination final at Alexandra Oval on Sunday, August 27.
Both sides have claimed victory at home in the regular season.
Rats shooter Emily Borelli scored 336 goals and finished sixth in the goal throwing.
Claire Mackay has been the main target in the Burras' goal ring, with 319 goals during the regular season.
Horsham Saints and Warrack will face off once more in the qualifying final on Saturday, August 26.
The Saints recorded an 11-goal victory in round one and a two-goal victory in round 10.
Ayva Robertson finished second in the goal throwing for the Saints with 279 goals.
Lauren Clyne and Amalee Robertson finished in the top five with 237 and 230, respectively.
Stawell will look to make it three straight wins of the Burras in the elimination final at Alexandra Oval on Sunday, August 27.
The Warriors claimed 22 and 36-goal victories in rounds two and 11 in the regular season.
Ayva Mitchell has been the main target in the goal ring for the Warriors, with 161 goals in 11 matches.
Lili Wilson led the goal throwing with 292 goals.
The Saints and Warriors have split its regular season meetings before the qualifying final on Saturday, August 26.
Stawell claimed a three-goal win in round three before the Saints responded with a 12-goal win at St Brigid's Stadium.
Michelle Beaton was proficient in the goal ring go the Warriors, with 405 goals in the regular season.
Rebecca Pohlner was the Saints' top target, with 284 goals.
The Roos and Rats will be familiar opponents, having played in round 18.
Ararat had a 13-goal win in the final round of the regular season, and Dimboola recorded a two-goal win in round nine.
Tasharna Petschel finished the regular season with 255 goals for the Roos.
Izzie Fuller was Ararat's top goal thrower with 207.
Horsham claimed the two regular season victories over Ararat before the qualifying final on Saturday, August 26.
The Demons recorded victories in rounds four and 13.
Elanor Sladdin led the leagues' goal throwing with 227 in the regular season for the Rats.
Rani Potter finished the season with 179 from 12 matches.
A combined 11 goals have split Dimboola and Stawell in the regular season.
The Warriors claimed a six-goal win in round four, and the Roos finished five goals ahead in round 13.
Stawell's Ruby Nicholson finished seven goals behind Eleanor Sladdin in the goal throwing.
Dimboola's Lily Baker completed the regular season with 194.
Horsham Saints enter the C Reserve finals with only one loss during the regular season.
The Saints were victorious or the Warriors by 18 and 31 goals during the regular season.
Georgia Baker-Miller finished with 298 goals in the attacking goal ring.
For the Warriors, Tara Ahearn shot 159 goals in 10 matches.
The Burras claimed wins by over 20 goals in its two regular-season meetings with the Tigers.
Jessie Delahunty completed the regular season with 91 goals from 9 matches for Minyip Murtoa.
Nhill shooter Helen Thomson was just ahead with 97 goals in 10 matches.
Keep up to date with the latest news from around the league HERE
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.