The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News
Football Netball Preview

Wimmera League netball finals to begin on Saturday, August 26

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated August 24 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Warriors will look to defeat Horsham for the first time in 2023 when the two sides face off in the qualifying final at Murtoa Recreation Reserve on Saturday, August 26. Picture file
The Warriors will look to defeat Horsham for the first time in 2023 when the two sides face off in the qualifying final at Murtoa Recreation Reserve on Saturday, August 26. Picture file

Restricting Horsham's ball movement will be a goal for Warriors coach Tessa O'Callaghan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.