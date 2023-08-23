Horsham Saints faces Minyip Murtoa in the qualifying final at Murtoa Recreation Reserve on Saturday, August 26.
The Saints have been victorious in the two regular season matches; 15 points was the margin in round five and five goals in round 15.
Gavin Kelm finished fifth in the goal kicking with 39 majors and finished in the best on 10 occasions.
For the Burras, Brent Hudson did the damage inside the forward 50 in the regular season with 23 goals.
Whilst Adam Schache featured in the best in 11 of his 16 matches.
There will be no second chance for the Demons or Warriors at Alexandra Oval on Sunday, August 27.
Both sides won its home matches in the regular season, Stawell by a goal in round eight before Horsham kicked away by eight goals in round 17.
Joshua Mibus has been on fire in the forward half for Horsham.
Mibus has 43 goals, whilst he has been named in the best 10 times from 13 matches.
Shane Field was the Warriors' leading goal kicker with 23 majors during the regular season.
Field also finished in the best on nine occasions from 13 matches.
With an appearance against Stawell, the Horsham Saints will feature in all four football qualifying finals at Murtoa Recreation Reserve on Saturday, August 26.
During the regular season, the Saints claimed a 25-point win in round 3 and an 11-point win in round 12.
Bodey Wilde kicked 23 goals from 15 matches and featured in the best 14 times.
For the Warriors, Mason Notting averaged a little over two goals a game with 33 majors from 16 games to finish second in the goal kicking.
Notting also featured in the best on 14 occasions.
The two regular season matches between elimination finalists Warrack and Ararat produced a draw, and a seven-goal Eagles win.
The two sides produced a 4.0 (24)-3.6 (24) result at Alexandra Oval in round three.
Hayden Polack has stood out for the Eagles during the regular season.
Polack averaged a goal per game and was named in the best 14 times.
Billy Jenkins booted 20 goals from 16 matches for the Rats.
Lachlan Sullivan, Will Chamings and Jenkins featured in the best on 10 occasions.
Keep up to date with the latest news from around league HERE
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.