The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News
Football Netball Preview

Wimmera League football finals commence on Saturday, August 26

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated August 23 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shane Field and the Warriors reserves face Horsham in the WFNL elimination final at Alexandra Oval on Sunday, August 27. Picture by Lucas Holmes
Shane Field and the Warriors reserves face Horsham in the WFNL elimination final at Alexandra Oval on Sunday, August 27. Picture by Lucas Holmes

Reserves

Horsham Saints faces Minyip Murtoa in the qualifying final at Murtoa Recreation Reserve on Saturday, August 26.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.