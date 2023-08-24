The Stawell Times-News
Legacy Week kicks off from August 31 to September 2.

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 24 2023 - 2:19pm, first published 12:00pm
President Stuart Kerr said Legacy Week is a major fundraiser. Picture supplied
For 100 years, Legacy has stood beside the families of our veterans, providing them with essential social, emotional and financial support.

Local News

