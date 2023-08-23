New member Alex Prockter was the winner of the Pyke's Cycles Handicap on August 19.
The figure of eight course comprises of four 4km loops making up the 16km distance.
Prockter, who is training for Melbourne Marathon, has been running in excess of 100km a week and aiming to run a sub 3 hour 30 minute marathon in October.
Tom Walker, the fastest male completing the 16km in under 60 minutes, was in second and Nathan Baker came in third.
It was great to see some members taking advantage of the loop course and running 4km, 8km or 12km and enjoying the beautiful sunshine and blooming wattle in the Iron Barks.
The juniors completed an out and back 3k course which finished up the notorious East West Hill.
Grace Monaghan claimed her first win of the season, followed by brothers Hunter and Flynn Davies in second and third respectively.
It was a battle of the Bakers in the sub juniors 1km dash.
Oakley edged ahead of sister Amber and twin Hamish to come first.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.