The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News

Prockter prevails at Pykes Cycles Handicap

Updated August 24 2023 - 2:17pm, first published August 23 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Monaghan (middle) claimed her first win of the season, while brothers Hunter and Flynn Davies finished second and third respectively. Picture supplied
Grace Monaghan (middle) claimed her first win of the season, while brothers Hunter and Flynn Davies finished second and third respectively. Picture supplied

New member Alex Prockter was the winner of the Pyke's Cycles Handicap on August 19.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.