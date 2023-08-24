The Stawell Times-News
32 Clifton Avenue, Stawell

By Stawell House of the Week
August 25 2023 - 9:30am
Another time, another place

3 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 32 Clifton Avenue, Stawell
  • $695,000
  • LAND: 1163sqm
  • AGENCY: Monaghans
  • CONTACT: Terry Monaghan 0418 541 300
  • INSPECT: 11-11.30am August 26

This exceptional Federation home has magnificent original features like pressed metal ceilings, a landmark tower and beautiful leadlights.

