Another time, another place

This exceptional Federation home has magnificent original features like pressed metal ceilings, a landmark tower and beautiful leadlights.
The layout includes an entrance hall, a reception room with gas heating, a formal lounge room opening to the front verandah, a family room (or a fourth bedroom) with metres of built-in book shelves and an open fire place, a morning sunroom with polished floorboards, and a sitting room with gas heating and built-in storage. The kitchen has a walk-in pantry and gas cooking, and opens to the rear deck.
The main bedroom has an ensuite, the large second bedroom has a bay window and a leadlight porthole, and bedroom three is a spacious double.
