Halls Gap
August 26
Reconciliation Victoria, in conjunction with the Gariwerd Wimmera Reconciliation Network and Federation University, are hosting a community gathering to talk about the Voice to Parliament. Held at the Halls Gap Recreation Reserve from 10am-12pm, the gathering will feature speakers talking on the Voice to Parliament Referendum. Come along for a good yarn, a cuppa, great food, and face painting for the kids and young at heart.
Stawell
September 1
The Stawell Red Garters are holding a film night to raise money for the Australian Red Cross. Held in the Stawell Neighbourhood House, the group will show 'The Duke' starting Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren. Tickets are $30 each, which included a casserole dinner, drinks and the all important seat to see the movie. Doors open at 6pm, film starts at 7.30pm.
Ararat
September
With Spring around the corner, Montara Wines has brought back its popular Wine Down Fridays. Starting Friday, September 1 from 4-9pm, the events feature a happy hour, live music, wood fire pizzas, cocktails, beer and wine. Call 0476 228 646 to book your table. Courtesy bus also available for pick ups.
Various
September 11 & 15
The Rhythms of Ireland, returns to Australia in 2023 bringing their worldwide 15 Year Anniversary Tour, choreographed by two time world Irish dance champion Michael Donnellan. The show will captivate audiences with heart pounding music, spectacular dance routines and vibrant costumes. The troupe will performing in Ararat on September 11 and in Horsham on September 15. For more information, visit www.ararattownhall.com.au/event/rhythms-of-ireland and www.horshamtownhall.com.au/hthevent/rhythms-of-ireland.
Willaura
October 7
Mark your calendars for the arrival of Finucane & Smith's Travelling Dance Hall at the Willaura Memorial Hall. Visit https://www.ararattownhall.com.au/event/finucane-smiths-travelling-dance-hall-2.
