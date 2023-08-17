The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News

VNI West Project protest brought the big rigs to Parliament

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
August 17 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Protesters rallied outside Parliament House today in opposition to the state and federal government plans for VNI West project. Picture by Holly McGuinness
Protesters rallied outside Parliament House today in opposition to the state and federal government plans for VNI West project. Picture by Holly McGuinness

Melbourne's city streets were taken over by tractors and utes on Tuesday, as disgruntled primary producers took their powerline protest to State Parliament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.