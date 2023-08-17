Room for the whole family

Designed by Fasham Johnston, this brick veneer home has a practical and enjoyable layout.
There are three bedrooms and the main includes an ensuite and double robes.
You will also find that there is an open office space looking onto the fernery area.
It has two excellent living areas looking over the paved courtyard and gardens. Plus there is a separate dining room, and an excellent kitchen with loads of natural light, a walk-in pantry and a dishwasher.
Behind the home is a double garage, a tiered garden and plenty of wonderful hidden secrets.
The location is great too, in a central position close to North Park sporting precinct.
