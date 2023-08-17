The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News

2 Dalton Street Stawell

August 18 2023 - 9:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Room for the whole family
Room for the whole family

3 BED | 2 BATH | 3 CAR

  • 2 Dalton Street Stawell
  • $449,500
  • AGENCY: Nutrien Harcourts Stawell
  • CONTACT: Bruce Mc Ilvride 0447 582 100
  • INSPECT: By appointment

Designed by Fasham Johnston, this brick veneer home has a practical and enjoyable layout.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.