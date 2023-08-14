Australia's economic vision: Towards a sustainable future

The Australian government's efforts to achieve a sustainable economy is good news for investors in sustainable industries. Picture Shutterstock

Global sustainability concerns have reached new heights. More countries are interested in taking steps to put an end to the adverse effects of human and natural activities.

Australia, with its commitment to the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, is taking exciting steps to implement strategies, which include regulations, support, and collaborations, in that regard.

The Australian government's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) and the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet (PM&C) lead the efforts to achieve a sustainable economy for regional stability, security, and economic prosperity. This is good news for investors in Australia's sustainable industries and across all sectors of the economy.

For example, investors and traders on the TradingView platform can track the impact of sustainability on Australia's economy and, by implication, the exchange value of the Australian Dollar, $AUD.

According to Australia's Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water, its role in the 2030 Sustainable Agenda are:

Goal 6 - Clean water and sanitation

Goal 7 - Affordable and clean energy

Goal 12 - Responsible production and consumption

Goal 13 - Climate action

Goal 14 - Life below water

Goal 15 - Life on land

The government has committed billions to various programs to meet these goals and strengthen the economy.

The Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) special investment programs include an innovation fund, hydrogen for clean energy, household energy, and powering the Australia Technology Fund.

The CEFC recently received a new Investment Mandate. In a statement the CEFC revealed that the Investment Mandate would direct the disbursement of $20.5 billion for various sustainable projects to improve the housing and power sectors in the economy.

Increased adoption of electric vehicles (EVs)

Australia has more residents adopting EVs today as the economy gradually shifts to sustainable transportation.

On 19 April, 2023, the Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Chris Bowen, announced Australia's first EV strategy to target affordable EV solutions, safer production, and easier access to EV charging stations.

If implemented fully, the EV strategy will increase the options available to vehicle users. One of the main targets is to ensure the total switch to EVs.

The Australian Electric Vehicle Association (AEVA) has pledged that by 2030; they will remove all vehicles within their domain that use the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE).

Commitment to cutting food waste, poverty, and unemployment

Australia's government is actively involved in research and implementing strategies to cut down on food wastage, to reach an 80 per cent recovery rate on food savings by 2030.

The Australian government has partnered with AgriFutures Australia, Cooperative Research Centres, the Entrepreneurs' Programme, CSIRO and the Food and Agribusiness Growth Centre to fund a $10 million research program for reducing food wastage.

With unemployment rates down to 3.5 per cent in June, the government recorded successes in reducing unemployment rates from post-2020 levels. However, the Reserve Bank of Australia has said that it expects the rate to rise to 4.5 per cent of pre-2020 levels for economic balance.

Government programs to combat poverty include the Direct Aid Program (DAP) and policies on salary increments across all industries and sectors. Australia continues to provide aid to countries in Asia, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa, alongside its local aid to needy residents and citizens.

Clean Energy Fund increases

This year, the Australian government set a record $ 25 billion fund for clean energy solutions nationwide. Adoption, education, and rebates are common topics around clean energy in Australia.

The bulk of that sum will go into the Marinus Link to connect Tasmania's Battery of the Nation pumped hydro and renewables to the East Coast transmission network and build community solar banks and stations for increased access to clean energy.

Local businesses are embracing the switch to renewable energy, taking advantage of solar rebates and partnerships with private companies that provide renewable energy solutions at affordable prices.

Treasury Wine Estates, located in Barossa Valley, has installed around 6,000 solar panels and announced its plan to become reliant on solar energy in a few years.

New South Wales and Victoria are leading other States with the highest number of renewable energy companies investing in solar batteries, charging stations, EVs, and solar adoption.

And their economies are set to benefit from the projected benefits, such as reduced emissions, increased access to affordable electricity, and over $ 50 billion in investments.



Conclusion

Australia's sustainable economy is driven by the government's commitment to achieving the UNSDGs by setting targets within its reach.

Australia's economic vision projects a sustainable future where clean energy, affordable and safe housing, and access to clean water drive consumer and manufacturer behaviours.