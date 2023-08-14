The Rifle Range Bushland Reserve was the backdrop for the Stawell Sportspower Championship run on Saturday, August 12.
The 10km course for the seniors is notorious for its gradual, seemingly unending climb up to the crossroads of the railway line and the Western Highway, offering runners some relief on the way back down before embarking on some true cross-country running, including climbing over a fallen tree, mud, puddles and sand.
Drew Christian took the challenging course in his stride as he rose to victory for the second time this season.
Despite some injury struggles, he is training to complete Melbourne Marathon in October - even running an additional 12km after the run to tick off 22km for the day.
The fastest male, Nathan Baker, came in second, and Jess Maffescioni in third in only her second club run back after having a baby two months ago.
Milla Harrison took out the junior 3km race beating her time over the same distance from last week by 14 seconds and running with her mum Stacey.
Tanner Freeland came in second place, followed by Joseph Clarke, a new club member with great enthusiasm for running.
In the sub-juniors, 1km dash, Christian Clarke came in first ahead of twin duo Oakley and Hamish Baker in second and third.
The next run on the club syllabus is the Pyke's Cycles Handicap 16km.
The figure of eight course offers runners the opportunity to run 4km, 8km, 12km or 16km, depending on their inclination and ability.
The meeting point is the Centre Road and East-West road crossroads in the Iron Barks at 9am for a 9.30am start.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.