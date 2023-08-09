The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News
Football Netball Preview

Horsham Demons host Stawell | WFNL round 17 football

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated August 9 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stawell travels to City Oval to face Horsham in potentially its final match of the 2023 WFNL season on Saturday, August 12. Picture by Lucas Holmes
Stawell travels to City Oval to face Horsham in potentially its final match of the 2023 WFNL season on Saturday, August 12. Picture by Lucas Holmes

Horsham Demons v Stawell Warriors

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.