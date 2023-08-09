Asbestos awareness: Protecting your family's health

This is branded content.
Asbestos, once touted for its heat resistance, strength, and insulating properties, is now recognised as a major health hazard. It can lead to severe health conditions, including lung cancer, asbestosis, and mesothelioma. Therefore, safeguarding your family's health from asbestos exposure is critical.
This article serves as a guide to understanding asbestos and its risks, offering practical tips to protect your loved ones from this dangerous mineral.
Understanding asbestos and Its dangers
Asbestos is a naturally occurring mineral found in rock and soil. Although harmless when intact, the moment materials housing asbestos start to deteriorate or get damaged, they unleash minute fibrous particles into the atmosphere.
Upon inhalation, these microscopic strands can lodge themselves within the respiratory tract, inflicting gradual harm to the lungs over time. The health effects of asbestos exposure may not become apparent for many years.
Identifying possible asbestos in your home
Asbestos was extensively used in construction materials before the 1980s. Hence, homes built or renovated before this period might contain this mineral. Typically, it may lurk in places like insulation, floor tiles, roofing, and siding materials.
If you suspect asbestos in your home, don't try to remove it yourself. Professional asbestos testing by Sydney Asbestos and other service providers is the only safe way to confirm its presence.
Fortunately, there are various ways to protect your family's health from asbestos exposure. Read on to know more.
To reduce your family's risk of asbestos exposure at home, it's vital to leave any potential asbestos containing materials (ACMs) undisturbed. Refrain from drilling, sawing, or doing anything else that might release asbestos fibres into the air.
If you plan on renovating your older home, hire professionals who are trained in dealing with and dumping asbestos. They'll ensure the job is done safely without endangering your family's health.
Here are other ways you can safeguard your family from asbestos exposure:
1 Teach your family about asbestos
Instructing your family, especially children, about the risks associated with asbestos can ensure their safety. It's essential to approach this conversation in an age-appropriate manner so that they understand the significance.
Here are a few strategies you can use to effectively educate your family about asbestos:
By educating your family about asbestos, its potential dangers, and safe behaviour around it, you're significantly reducing the risk of exposure.
2 Handling potential asbestos exposure
If you suspect your family has been exposed to asbestos, promptly see a doctor. Initial testing may involve chest X-rays, lung function tests, or a CT scan to look for signs of asbestos-related diseases. Early detection won't reverse the damage, but it does offer more options for managing potential health issues.
Here are other ways you can protect yourself and your family from the repercussions of asbestos exposure:
Remember to consult your doctor following suspected exposure for advice on minimising risks and maintaining lung health. Their guidance can help reduce further exposure and maintain lung health to the best possible extent.
3 Employing asbestos abatement professionals
In cases where asbestos is confirmed or very likely, it's critical to involve trained professionals in its removal. This process, known as asbestos abatement, requires specialised skills and tools.
Professional abatement experts often do the following:
Entrusting this job to professionals ensures all asbestos materials are handled properly, protecting your family and home.