Asbestos awareness: Protecting your family's health

By understanding the risks of asbestos you can safeguard your family's health from exposure. Picture Shutterstock

Asbestos, once touted for its heat resistance, strength, and insulating properties, is now recognised as a major health hazard. It can lead to severe health conditions, including lung cancer, asbestosis, and mesothelioma. Therefore, safeguarding your family's health from asbestos exposure is critical.

This article serves as a guide to understanding asbestos and its risks, offering practical tips to protect your loved ones from this dangerous mineral.

Understanding asbestos and Its dangers

Asbestos is a naturally occurring mineral found in rock and soil. Although harmless when intact, the moment materials housing asbestos start to deteriorate or get damaged, they unleash minute fibrous particles into the atmosphere.

Upon inhalation, these microscopic strands can lodge themselves within the respiratory tract, inflicting gradual harm to the lungs over time. The health effects of asbestos exposure may not become apparent for many years.

Identifying possible asbestos in your home

Asbestos was extensively used in construction materials before the 1980s. Hence, homes built or renovated before this period might contain this mineral. Typically, it may lurk in places like insulation, floor tiles, roofing, and siding materials.

If you suspect asbestos in your home, don't try to remove it yourself. Professional asbestos testing by Sydney Asbestos and other service providers is the only safe way to confirm its presence.

Fortunately, there are various ways to protect your family's health from asbestos exposure. Read on to know more.

3 Tips to prevent asbestos exposure at home

To reduce your family's risk of asbestos exposure at home, it's vital to leave any potential asbestos containing materials (ACMs) undisturbed. Refrain from drilling, sawing, or doing anything else that might release asbestos fibres into the air.

If you plan on renovating your older home, hire professionals who are trained in dealing with and dumping asbestos. They'll ensure the job is done safely without endangering your family's health.

Here are other ways you can safeguard your family from asbestos exposure:

1 Teach your family about asbestos

Instructing your family, especially children, about the risks associated with asbestos can ensure their safety. It's essential to approach this conversation in an age-appropriate manner so that they understand the significance.

Here are a few strategies you can use to effectively educate your family about asbestos:

Explain What Asbestos Is: Start with the basics. Explain that asbestos is a harmful substance often found in older homes. Use simple language to describe where it might be located, such as in floor tiles, insulation, or the roof.

Highlight The Dangers: Stress the fact that while asbestos isn't dangerous when left undisturbed, it can become harmful if the fibres are released into the air and breathed in. Connect the concept with things they understand, like dust particles floating in the air.

Demonstrate Safe Behaviour: Show them the right way to behave around areas that might contain asbestos. Teach them not to touch or play with materials that might contain the mineral, such as loose insulation or old floor tiles.

Discuss Renovation Safety: If you're planning home renovations, explain why certain areas are off-limits during this time. Ensure they understand that professionals are needed to handle any asbestos safely.

By educating your family about asbestos, its potential dangers, and safe behaviour around it, you're significantly reducing the risk of exposure.

2 Handling potential asbestos exposure

If you suspect your family has been exposed to asbestos, promptly see a doctor. Initial testing may involve chest X-rays, lung function tests, or a CT scan to look for signs of asbestos-related diseases. Early detection won't reverse the damage, but it does offer more options for managing potential health issues.

Here are other ways you can protect yourself and your family from the repercussions of asbestos exposure:

Regular Health Screenings: These could help in monitoring changes in lung health over time and provide early detection of asbestos-related diseases.

Smoking Cessation: If anyone in the household smokes, it's essential they quit. Smoking may increase the risk of developing lung diseases from asbestos exposure.

Boosting Overall Health: A balanced diet and regular exercise can support the body's overall health, potentially aiding in its fight against the effects of asbestos.

Remember to consult your doctor following suspected exposure for advice on minimising risks and maintaining lung health. Their guidance can help reduce further exposure and maintain lung health to the best possible extent.

3 Employing asbestos abatement professionals

In cases where asbestos is confirmed or very likely, it's critical to involve trained professionals in its removal. This process, known as asbestos abatement, requires specialised skills and tools.

Professional abatement experts often do the following:

Carry out a detailed assessment of your property to identify and measure the extent of asbestos contamination.

Develop a comprehensive removal plan, ensuring all asbestos-containing materials are safely addressed.

Use the proper equipment and wear protective clothing to prevent any health risks during the abatement process.

Follow strict regulations for safely disposing of asbestos materials, mitigating the risk of further contamination.

Entrusting this job to professionals ensures all asbestos materials are handled properly, protecting your family and home.

Conclusion