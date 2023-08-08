Effective strategies for betting on harness racing

Harness racing, a sport that has captivated audiences for centuries, continues to charm enthusiasts in numerous global locales. While it may not share the limelight to the same degree as Thoroughbred racing, its appeal is undeniably potent - both in terms of the impressive prize money on offer and the intriguing betting opportunities it presents.

This unique form of horse racing commands widespread adoration in the United States, resonates with Canadians, and holds its ground across Europe and Australia. The key distinguishing feature of this sport is the sight of drivers steering from two-wheeled carts harnessed to the horse.

As you venture into the world of betting on harness racing through platforms such as Ladbrokes, it's wise to acknowledge that it differs substantially from thoroughbred racing in various aspects - subtle nuances you should be cognizant of before placing your bets.

Tracing the roots: The historical origins of harness racing

One could mistakenly perceive harness racing as a contemporary sport due to its lack of daily exposure compared to its counterpart, thoroughbred racing. However, tracing back to ancient Roman chariot races, one can find the rudimentary forms of harness racing. The sport even predates this era, making an appearance in the inaugural Olympic games.

The form of harness racing known today finds its roots in the 1600s in the Netherlands, where "trotting" races drew significant crowds. The evolution of harness racing is intrinsically tied to the use of bicycle-like carts on rough roads in numerous countries, ultimately leading to the development of dedicated racetracks for this sport.

In the United States, harness racing gained popularity as early as the mid-1800s, and it is here that the term 'standardbred' was born, designating the breed of horses participating in these events (distinguished from thoroughbreds).



For a period, harness racing was among America's most beloved sports, attracting throngs of spectators (and gamblers) to racetracks across the country during race days. The present landscape of harness racing continues to thrive within this rich history.

Harness racing in comparison to other horse racing categories

Harness racing shares the fundamental concept with other horse racing variations, where horses guided by their human counterparts strive to be the first to cross the finish line after a set distance. However, beyond these basic similarities, harness racing demonstrates distinctive characteristics that set it apart from other racing forms, such as thoroughbred or jump racing.

The primary differentiator of harness racing is the unique role of the driver. Unlike jockeys who ride atop the horse, drivers in harness racing are situated in a two-wheeled cart known as a "sulky," which the horse tows behind them. The drivers manipulate reins connected to the horse to navigate corners and modulate pace, and they may also employ a riding whip to spur the horse's efforts.

Understanding the betting dynamics of harness racing

Despite the many differences between thoroughbred racing and harness racing, the betting structures in each are strikingly similar. The common factor is the pari-mutuel betting system, a standard in horse racing since the early 20th century. Contrasting with fixed-odds models typically seen in other sports, pari-mutuel wagering follows a dynamic approach where odds are not finalised until just before the race's commencement.

In harness racing betting, the odds are contingent on the total amount wagered, influencing the payout for the winners. Larger betting pools tend to result in smaller payouts, while smaller pools offer more substantial payouts. Consequently, your odds can fluctuate dramatically from the time you place your bet to the start of the race. Despite the uncertainty, pari-mutuel betting is deemed the fairest betting system. Instead of relying on a single odds-maker, the odds reflect the collective bets placed on a specific race.

Types of bets in harness racing

Harness racing tracks worldwide, including North America, Europe, and Australia, might have their unique set of bets, but they all essentially boil down to two categories: straight or exotic.

A straight bet is concerned with a single horse in a race. Your focus is solely on a pacer or trotter's performance against the competition. The popular types of straight bets include:

Win: The horse you wager on must finish first.

Place: The horse you wager on must finish either first or second.

Show: The horse you wager on must finish first, second, or third.

The win bet is the most straightforward and popular, reflected in the quoted odds for a horse. More experienced bettors appreciate the simplicity of the win bet. For those who prefer to mitigate their risks, place or show bets can be more appealing.

An exotic bet, on the other hand, involves multiple horses. The outcome of your bet depends on the performance of more than one horse. Single-race exotic bets include:

Exacta: Predicting the first two horses in order.

Quinella: Predicting the first two horses in any order.

Trifecta: Predicting the first three horses in order.

Superfecta: Predicting the first four horses in order.

Pentafecta: Predicting the first five horses in order.

Multi-race exotic bets require predicting winners of consecutive races. These bets include the Daily Double (winners of two consecutive races) and Pick 3, Pick 4, Pick 5, etc. (winners of consecutive races as specified by the bet).

Exotic bets offer higher potential returns but carry higher risk as you lose if even one part of your bet is incorrect. Nevertheless, the allure of exotic bets in harness racing lies in the possibility of large payouts from small wagers.

Understanding the payoff structure and odds in harness racing betting

The calculation of odds and subsequent payouts in harness racing wagers are inherently reliant on the pari-mutuel betting pools designated per wager. Each individual bet placed on a specific race amalgamates to form a collective pool. A certain percentage, referred to as the takeout, is deducted from each wager by the track.

This residual pool then gets distributed among the constituents of each specific bet and their corresponding wager amounts. To illustrate, in a race featuring eight horses, the wagers on the #1 horse to win, the #2 horse to win, and so forth would each garner a particular portion of the overall betting pool, and these individual amounts are then proportioned to determine the individual odds.

This system is responsible for the inability to predict your odds until all bets are finalised. The majority of racetracks feature a tote board or screens showcasing the odds for each bet and the total money in each pool. These figures undergo modification as wagers are made and only stabilise once the race is underway.

Bottom line

Harness racing and its betting dynamics are deeply rooted in a rich history, making it one of the oldest organised sports in America. Understanding the differences between thoroughbred racing and harnessing is paramount to comprehend the nuances involved in wagering. With a foundation in pari-mutuel betting, harness racing often features attractive odds compared to other forms of horse racing.

Whether you are a novice bettor or an experienced handicapper, harness racing can be extremely rewarding if you take the time to develop an informed approach. However, while there is no surefire method to guarantee success in betting, familiarising yourself with the basics of harness racing and its wagering dynamics will serve as a solid springboard for further exploration.



With a plethora of betting options available, harness racing presents an exciting opportunity to test your handicapping skills and potentially reap the rewards.