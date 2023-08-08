What you need to know before buying your first apartment

When buying an apartment there are a number of important financial considerations that need to be made. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Buying your first home can be one of life's most exciting adventures.



Although there are numerous townhouses, bungalows and apartments to choose from on your journey to becoming a homeowner, many inner city dwellers choose apartment dwelling due to prime location, amenities and ease of maintenance.

But even though buying an apartment can be cheaper than buying a standalone property or even a unit, there are still a number of important financial considerations that need to be made - especially if you're looking to buy an apartment in a large city like Melbourne.

Here are just eight crucial things you must know before purchasing your dream apartment.

One: Compare sales prices

It's no secret that price is one of the most important factors when purchasing a property of any kind.



When considering an apartment, it can be worthwhile to search for recent sales of apartments in the building or surrounding area to see how the price of yours compares.



Another great tip is to consider if the building or local area has seen any recent growth in sale prices and what this might mean for the future value of your asset.

Prospective apartment buyers should also keep in mind that even though purchasing an apartment is likely to come with a smaller mortgage, there are other variables (like interest rates) that need to be taken into account to gauge whether you can comfortably afford your home loan.



We recommend consulting with dedicated financial planners in Melbourne alongside meeting with mortgage brokers, just so you have as clear a picture of your finances as possible.

Two: Strata 101

Buying an apartment is different to buying a house, which is why some may find the process confusing.



When considering purchasing an apartment, you are also purchasing into a strata scheme - a type of ownership that sees individuals own their apartments, or 'lots', and share ownership of the building's common property (hallways, lobby, amenities etc) with neighbours.



As such, it is vital that you do your due diligence and request for a strata report.



A strata report will reveal any past, pending repairs, planned or needed repairs on your building of choice.



You can request these records yourself or order one from a strata inspection company.

Be sure that you ascertain what regular strata fees are payable and whether additional 'special levies' are required to cover larger capital works or repairs.



This will ensure that you don't bear the burden of any surprise fees later down the line.

Three: Research your owner's corporation

An owners corporation (also known as body corporate) manages the common property of a residential, commercial, retail, industrial or mixed-use property development.



When you purchase a strata property, you will most likely become a member of an owners corporation.



The owner's corporation has power to enforce strict rules on pet ownership, use of common areas/amenities and noise control, so it is vital that you ensure that the rules in your building are a good match for your individual lifestyle.

You can check your property's contract of sale for details about the owners corporation.



We also recommend gathering more information from your property agent and if possible, taking a look at the minutes of recent meetings for further information.

Four: Check the by-laws on short stays

In many cases, people purchase apartments in Melbourne with the goal of renting them out on a short-stay basis via platforms such as Airbnb.



In order to get a better idea of who your neighbours will be, it is crucial that you look into by-laws on short stay letting.



Some developers choose to not monitor these by-laws, which means that you may end up surrounded by short-stay properties, which could impact your peace and quiet.



As such, you should prioritise reading through the by-laws thoroughly, and if it is not evident, question the developer or sales agent for further clarification.

Similarly, it's worth chatting with neighbours wherever you can to determine how many occupants are renters versus owner occupiers.



This can help you get a better gauge of the building's demographics and how much of a sense of community you may be able to expect when you move in.

Five: Take note of how well the property is managed

The last thing you want is to purchase and move into an apartment complex or building that is poorly maintained.



Before finalising your purchase, make it a point to thoroughly inspect your building's common areas, amenities and any other shared spaces such as the carpark, mail room or lifts.



A well-maintained property is indicative of a pro-active body corporate, while a neglected property could mean serious problems or unwelcome costs down the track.

Keeping an eye out for these little details may also help you determine just how effective your building's strata managers are.



If small maintenance tasks like garden trimming and cleaning in basement parking spaces are falling to the wayside, then you may consider this a red flag that your strata managers aren't proactive.



Again, talking to neighbours can provide additional insights here as well.

Six: Find out if you can make changes to your apartment

If you are considering buying an apartment that needs a refresh, it is important that you check with the body corporate if you will be allowed to make your planned changes. Generally speaking, you must notify your owners corporation if renovations require a building or planning permit and you are expected to keep the exterior of your lot in 'good and serviceable repair'.

Having a look at the appearance of other apartments either from their facades or online via real estate websites, can help you determine just how much freedom you have to make your home feel like your very own. That, and having a look at other interiors throughout the apartment complex may even help you better determine the sale value of the apartment that you're looking to buy.

Seven: Check for future developments in your area

In most cases, an apartment with a gorgeous river or city skyline view will command a higher price.



However, what happens if a new building is erected, only to obstruct that amazing view you paid for?



This is why it can be beneficial to speak to your local council about what is planned in the near future.



Although you can't control other buildings from being built, you can do your best to ensure that you have all the necessary information prior to making your purchase.

Tip: If your vendor is aware that a neighbour plans to put up a building that will block the view, they are legally required to provide you with this information. If they fail to do so, there may be cause for legal action.

Eight: Look for parking facilities

Unfortunately, car parks are often in short supply when it comes to high rises, especially those that are close to the central business district.



When purchasing a unit, we highly recommend opting for a unit that has a designated car space on the title.



In most cases, this will end up costing you a little more, however you can always offset this cost by renting your car space out if necessary.



If you own a car but would rather not fork out extra for a designated car space, be sure to do your research into nearby parking facilities so that you don't end up with an inconvenient headache down the line.

Alternatively, prioritise nearby public transport facilities when choosing an apartment to purchase.



The last thing you want is to have to walk for an entire hour just to get to the nearest train or bus station.

And there you have it - eight things you need to know before purchasing an apartment.



With this helpful information in hand, you'll be able to make the best purchasing decision that you'll be able to enjoy for years to come.

