Northern Grampians Shire Council passes motion against Grampians Health

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
August 8 2023 - 6:00pm
THE Northern Grampians Shire Council passed a motion of no confidence in Grampians Health at its council meeting on Monday, August 7, in St Arnaud.

