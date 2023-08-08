THE Northern Grampians Shire Council passed a motion of no confidence in Grampians Health at its council meeting on Monday, August 7, in St Arnaud.
The motion, moved Cr Rob Haswell, cited a significant list of rationale behind the move, with the final decision to move the motion of no confidence, alleging little to no improvement in the available health services provided since an amalgamation in 2021.
The motion passed 4-2; Cr Haswell, mayor Kevin Erwin, Cr Murray Emerson and Cr Trevor Gready voting in favour of the motion.
Councillors Dempsey and Ostarcevic voted against the motion, citing a more direct approach to the State Government would be a better way to approach the matter.
Speaking after the meeting, the mayor expressed his gratitude and ongoing appreciation to the staff and front-line workers of Grampians Health.
He directed the chief executive, Brent McAlister, to send the motion to the State Health Minister and the Premier and request a meeting with both.
"The council arrived at the point of passing this resolution after a lengthy and exhaustive period of consulting with Grampians Health and our community," he said.
"The availability of affordable and readily accessible quality healthcare services is a matter of key importance to our residents, and we need to make it clear that the current level of service provided by Grampians Health is not hitting the mark.
"We don't want our healthcare shipped out down the highway, we want the services plan that was promised, and we won't accept less than that as a benchmark. Our residents deserve a functional quality local healthcare service."
The council has observed rising levels of concern among Stawell residents regarding the level of service provided by Grampians Health since the amalgamation of health services in November 2021.
"We were told that the amalgamation into Grampians Health would lead to an improved and more efficient health service.
"However our experience thus far is a haphazard arrangement of visiting locum doctors who never have the opportunity to get to know their patients, which consequently is threatening the quality and consistency of health care provided to hundreds of our residents."
In November 2021, Stawell Regional Health merged with Edenhope & District Memorial Hospital, Wimmera Health Care Group and Ballarat Health Services to form Grampians Health.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
