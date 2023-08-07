Peter Gibson has achieved many things he is proud of throughout the time he has applied himself to the sport of distance running.
On Sunday, he achieved a title he has had on his radar since 1997, when he won the Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Club's Thompson Family 8km Handicap.
Sunday morning brought the weather that makes most people want to hide under the covers of their bed and enjoy the simple knowledge that they do not need to go to work.
Despite these temptations, 20 runners ventured out to Bridal Hill (McDonald Park) in the Ararat Hills, to take on the challenge of a gruelling 8km Cross Country run.
The race was run off a staggered handicap start, which saw runners of all ages test themselves against their best predicted 8km time.
Pre-race favourites, Leah Seebohm and Peter Gibson were both determined to produce their most honest efforts in deciding who would take the line honours.
With shoelaces locked and game faces on, each attacked the early parts of the race with focus and energy.
The course was a 'figure 8' looped track that provided many challenges within the boundaries of McDonald Park.
Great for spectators but testing for competitors with the hills and the many looped turns, it was Seebohm who set a cracking pace throughout the early stages of the race.
However, Peter Gibson had other ideas for how the race was going to unfold, pacing himself beautifully to hold onto an unbeatable lead and take the line honours 39 seconds clear of second place (Leah Seebohm).
Helen McPherson stormed home for third place, producing an impressive run just 33 seconds behind Seebohm.
"In the last kilometre, I didn't have to work as hard as I could (as I had caught the rest of the front markers a little earlier), so it was just nice to be able to greet the line and see the smiles on the supporters' faces," Gibson said.
"I've been fortunate enough to enjoy almost 40 years of running with this club. In this time I've met lots of good people, like minded people and people who want to go out and just do the best that they can.
"At this stage of my life, the best I can do is nothing like I used to run back in 1992 for example but it's the best I can do at my age.
"I think the important thing is that I'm still out there, still having a go and I still have a competitive edge. I still like to win and still like that winning feeling."
Community clubs don't function without the incredibly important members that provide the interest and lifeblood to the pursuit that the club is based upon.
Conversely, these same community based clubs don't exist without the endless contributions that club volunteers contribute, in order to realise their existence.
Peter Gibson is one of these important people who has dedicated endless hours to a pursuit he loves.
Club president Mark Thompson said people like Peter are the glue that keep clubs together.
"He has taken on a variety of important roles with our club like being a past Club President, serving on our committee for many years, track marker, along with currently being our Vice President," Mr Thompson said.
"Basically, he is one of the priceless people that keep this club's heart beating. Along with many of our members and supporters, we are so pleased that Peter was able to take the win today."
Fastest time for the females was Leah Seebohm in 41' 12", followed by Annie Brown in 42' 02".
In the men's category, Mark Thompson took out the fastest time for the day in 31' 59", followed by Paul Fenn (36' 57").
Next week, members will welcome a rest from competition.
The next run will be the Peter Gibson 8km Handicap.
It will take place on Sunday the 20th of August, Saw Pitt Road, McKenzie Dam, Ararat. Race briefing and registrations will take place up to 8:45am with the race starting at 9am sharp.
The club welcomes anyone who would like to give Cross Country running a go, please see the Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Club website for more details about entry and start time. https://www.revolutionise.com.au/stawellandararat/home/
