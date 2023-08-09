The Stawell Times-News
Swifts star, Austin Giusa nears 100 goals in the HDFNL under 17s

John Hall
By John Hall
August 9 2023 - 7:00pm
Swifts under 17 young gun, Austin Giusa has been a handful for defenders all year, and as the season ticks to a close, the key forward nears 100 goals in the competition.

