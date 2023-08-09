Swifts under 17 young gun, Austin Giusa has been a handful for defenders all year, and as the season ticks to a close, the key forward nears 100 goals in the competition.
"I've never expected to kick this many goals in the year," Giusa said.
"My highest was 65, I think it was 2021 under 14s.
"I've always been a main Forward, I'm a runner."
For his short career Giusa's goal tally nears 400, and in 2023 alone he has 92 in the HDFNL under-17s competition.
According to Giusa, he will be one of the first people at Swifts to kick 100 goals in a season.
"People believe me in that I can do it," Giusa said.
In his effort to step up his game in 2023, Giusa said he has tried to be more of a role model in the Swifts juniors' team, and credits a lift in confidence as a contributing factor in his success this season.
"I was probably more scared about what to do when I was younger," he said.
"But, now I've gone 'Oh, yeah, I can do this,' so it's just gotten a lot easier.
"And, I know how to play the game now. So people, always look for me in the forward."
Giusa's under 17s coach at the Swifts, Liam Scott, said that while Austin has had an impressive season by the numbers, it is his development through the last few years that impresses him.
"[We're] starting to see the rewards of all the time and effort we put into him and yeah, it's really really pleasing to say," Scott said.
Scott says having Giusa in the under 17s set up has really helped the team get the best out of depleted numbers.
"We play a pretty attacking brand in under 17s, and only have 16 on the field, we've tried to really utilize that.
"Having Austin down at forward has really helped us in being able to get the best out of the style we wanted to play."
Another motivation for Giusa in 2023 has been his drive to play seniors.
In round 10 of the HDFNL, while the Swifts took on Jeparit Rainbow at North Park, Giusa debuted in the club's seniors ranks.
Giusa has played four seniors games since then and has not gone one game without splitting the posts, and now has eight goals to his name in the division.
Despite his strong under 17 form, Giusa says he is very much out of his comfort zone playing seniors.
"First game, I was not really good, I couldn't sleep enough," he said.
"I've always been wanting to play seniors, just I've always had in my head that I wasn't good enough.
"But lately I've been going to the gym and all this, and I asked 'if I train and train and train, Can I play' and they said yep, and I said yeah, I'll give it a shot."
Swifts senior coach, Brett Hargreaves say Giusa 'has just got it'.
"He's a natural goal kicker," Hargreaves said.
"We needed a some goalkickers when we got a few those injuries, so he was just a natural choice.
"And he just got that it factor."
With a guarenteed finals spot for the Swifts under 17s side, Giusa has at least two more chances to kick his 100th goal in the 2023 junior competition.
The Baggies take on Natimuk United in round 16 on Saturday, August 12 at Stawell's North Park, before a taking on the Rams again in an elimination final at Dock Lake Reserve a week later.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
