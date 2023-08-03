The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News

All the events happening in the Wimmera and Grampians this winter

August 4 2023 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marina Prior heads to Ararat in August. File picture
Marina Prior heads to Ararat in August. File picture

Dunkeld

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.