Great Western have overcome a determined Ararat side to stay within reach of the all important top five finals position.
It was the Eagles that seized the lead early, but inaccuracy cost the 2022 premiers, scoring two goals from nine scoring shots.
The Lions were kept goalless in the second quarter, as Ararat continued to struggle in front of the posts.
At half time, the Eagles held a 15-point lead, 4.12 (36) to 1.5 (11).
With their finals chances at risk, Great Western came out from the main break a different side, kicking five goals, while limiting Ararat to two.
With the lead cut to 12 points, the Lions continued its momentum, kicking four more goals, against limiting the Eagles to just two.
In the end, the Lions won 10.15 (75) to 8.17 (65).
Andrew Cameron, captain Samuel Cocks and Riley Thomas kicked two goals each for the Lions, while Eagles captain Jaydo Wright booted two majors too.
The loss leaves Ararat at sixth place, equal with Glenthompson-Dunkeld, and just four points ahead of Hawkesdale-Macarthur.
Great Western are eight points behind with 24 points.
However, with Ararat set to play Penshurst in round 15, and the Lions set to play the SMW Rovers, the gap could be halved.
The Bulldogs kicked 34.28 (232) to 7.9 (51) against Moyston Willaura.
The Rams would be looking for momentum after losing a tighter game to Hawkesdale-Macarthur at home, 12.6 (78) to 10.8 (68).
It plays Lismore-Derrinallum, who were on the wrong side of an 89-point thrashing to the Bombers in round 14.
Ladder leaders Tatyoon won its encounter with third-placed Wickliffe-Lake Bolac, winning by 39 points in the 10.13 (73) to 6.8 (44) home game victory.
Woorndoo-Mortlake continued Caramut's forgetful 2023 season, kicking 33.16 (214) to 1.0 (6).
The Swans host Tatyoon in round 15.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
