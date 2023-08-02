How much does it cost to maintain a good cybersecurity strategy?

Cybersecurity has become an essential part of any business strategy in our interconnected world.



Whether you own an established business or considering launching one online, understanding the cost of implementing and maintaining a strong cybersecurity strategy is crucial.



This article delves into the various components of a robust cybersecurity strategy, the associated costs, and why they're essential for your business.



So, tighten your seat belts and get ready to discover the cost of fortifying your digital borders.

1. A Virtual Private Network



Virtual Private Networks, or VPNs, have become an integral tool in the cybersecurity arsenal.



VPNs encrypt your internet connection and hide your online activities from potential eavesdroppers.



A quality VPN service could set you back anywhere from $10 to $18 per month, contingent upon the provider and the specific package you choose.



Some suppliers offer discounted rates for those who opt for annual subscriptions.



Although VPN costs are recurring, they're an indispensable investment for your cybersecurity approach.



It ensures the confidentiality of your online operations and wards off cybercriminals from capturing critical information.



2. Antivirus Protection Software



The cost of antivirus protection varies depending on the complexity of the protection and the number of devices covered.



For an individual, average antivirus software may cost between $10.00 to $60.00 annually, and there is even free antivirus software that provides adequate protection for the everyday internet user.



In contrast, businesses might spend several hundred pounds for comprehensive security that covers multiple devices.

Antivirus protection is crucial because it safeguards your devices from malware, spyware, ransomware, and other malicious threats that could jeopardise your business operations.



Thus, considering the potential damage and loss from these threats, this is an investment worth making.

3. Firewall Installation and Maintenance

A firewall is like a digital fortress that safeguards your network by monitoring and controlling incoming and outgoing traffic based on predetermined security rules.



Firewalls can be both software and hardware-based, with prices varying.

A hardware firewall can start at $700.00 for small businesses with 10 users and can run into thousands of pounds for enterprise-grade firewalls.



On the other hand, for larger companies with 15 to 100 users, the cost of firewall hardware can escalate to $1,500.00 and $4,000.00.

However, when you ask yourself, "How much does maintaining cybersecurity cost?" consider the cost of forgoing these essential parts of the strategy.



Firewalls are an indispensable part of your cybersecurity plan. They act as your first defence against cyber threats, blocking malicious traffic before it enters your network.

4. Password Managers

As basic as it may appear, the management of passwords plays an integral role in upholding cybersecurity.



A password manager is a technological tool designed to safely store and oversee all your passwords, acting as a digital vault.

Typically, password managers come with a yearly cost, usually falling from $30 to $60.



While some of these tools offer free versions, these often entail certain limitations.



In contrast, premium versions often come with beneficial features, such as the ability to securely share passwords, two-factor authentication mechanisms, and timely alerts for websites that have been compromised.

Password managers serve a crucial function, aiding users in creationing and recalling complex and unique passwords for each of their online accounts.



This secure method of password management significantly decreases the likelihood of users becoming victims of cyberattacks that often exploit weak or recycled passwords.



As a result, they are an invaluable investment for individual users and businesses, ensuring their digital spaces remain impenetrable, secure, and safe from potential cyber threats.

5. Computer Backups

Next, you should factor in the time and money investment required to conduct routine backups for your computer and other devices. The importance of data backups must be recognised.



This process is a crucial part of your cybersecurity strategy, as data backups can help protect your files if your devices are breached and need to be wiped.

It's important to note too that backups aren't just vital to cybersecurity strategising.



Computers can break down for various reasons, and when they do, it's beneficial to have contingency plans for securing sensitive personal or company data.



In this way, computer backups provide a safety net that can help ensure that your business or household can still access all the digital resources it needs.

You also have options on how to back up your computer data, so consider which solution is best for your computing needs.



For instance, you could initiate a data backup using external hard drives.



Or you could invest in off-site storage solutions like data servers or cloud storage instead.



All these options naturally come with cost breakdowns, so be sure to factor these into your selection process.

6. Investment in Staff Training

Despite popular belief, cybersecurity isn't just about software and hardware selections - it's also about education.



Human error is often the weakest link in the cybersecurity chain.



So investing time and resources into staff cyber training is as imperative as securing antivirus software.

Once again, the cost of cybersecurity training for staff varies widely.



It can range from a few hundred to several thousand dollars, depending on the depth or scope of the training and the size of your workforce.



But we can guarantee that the costs of your cybersecurity training will never outweigh the costs associated with responding to a cyber attack.



And there's simply no point in investing in cybersecurity infrastructure if your staff are unaware of how to use it or how to support your workplace's cybersecurity efforts.

Training helps employees understand the risks, recognise potential threats, and respond correctly.



It is an investment that pays off by reducing the likelihood of a successful cyberattack.



All in all, the effectiveness of your cybersecurity strategy depends on the scope of your household or business.



For those looking to maintain their own personal security measures, simply paying for a VPN and an antimalware package may be all you need.



Contrastingly, a larger office environment may spend thousands more on its cybersecurity and may even invest in its team of in-house security and networking specialists.

But whether you spend hundreds, thousands, or millions of dollars annually, the most important thing is ensuring everyone is on board.



All users on your computer network must work together to uphold your high-security standards.



Even a misclick can result in a security breach that can affect every device, even with hundreds or thousands of dollars worth of investment.

