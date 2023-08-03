The Stawell Times-News
$4.85M spent on pokies in Northern Grampians in past year

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
August 3 2023 - 7:00pm
Victoria has announced a series of reforms for electronic gaming machines across the state. Picture by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS
Victoria has announced a series of reforms for electronic gaming machines across the state. Picture by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

More than $13,000 was spent on pokies every day in the Northern Grampians during the past 12 months.

Local News

