The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News
Football Netball Preview

A win over Warrack will ensure a second chance | WFNL round 16 netball

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated August 3 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stawell hosts Warrack in it its last home game of the 2023 WFNL season at North Park on Saturday, August 5. Picture by Lucas Holmes
Stawell hosts Warrack in it its last home game of the 2023 WFNL season at North Park on Saturday, August 5. Picture by Lucas Holmes

Stawell Warriors v Warrack Eagles

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.