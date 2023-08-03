Built with Scotchmans' gold

Constructed in 1866 for a shareholder from the gold-rich No.8 Scotchmans Mine, this historical gem has a rich past.
The structure has been transformed while preserving its exquisite Victorian characteristics including polished floorboards, an elegant entrance hall, open fireplaces and 10-foot ceilings.
The ground floor has three bedrooms, a gas-heated living room, ducted evaporative cooling, a bathroom, a kitchen-meals area and a laundry. The lower level has two bedrooms, a study, a living area, a bathroom and a kitchenette.
Outside there's an above-ground swimming pool, a fantastic entertaining area, a 13x6m garage, 60 solar panels and more.
