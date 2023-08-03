The Stawell Times-News
18 Seaby Street, Stawell

By Stawell House of the Week
August 4 2023 - 9:20am
Built with Scotchmans' gold
5 BED | 2 BATH | 4 CAR

  • 18 Seaby Street, Stawell
  • $679,000
  • Agency: Monaghan's Real Estate
  • Contact: Matthew Monaghan 0417 000 300
  • Inspect: 11-11.30am Sat Aug 5

Constructed in 1866 for a shareholder from the gold-rich No.8 Scotchmans Mine, this historical gem has a rich past.

