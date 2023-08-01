Reframing your garden for peace

Picture by Shutterstock

This is branded content.

There is something uniquely magical about sitting outside in your own backyard and soaking in the surroundings.

To get the most out of this experience, the environment has to meet your standards and represent a reflection of your most optimal inner peace.

Reframing this space is often beneficial for wellbeing and a more peaceful existence, and here's what you need to know.

Why do we need time outdoors?

The simple truth is this: time outdoors is good for the soul, and it refreshes the mind.

Whether you are spending it alone for some time to think, or having a social gathering, being surrounded by nature has a unique effect on how we feel, our state of mind, and our physical health as well.

Incorporate comfortable seating options

Take a look around your garden.

What do you see?

If you are noticing a significant lack of outdoor benches and comfortable seating, this is your sign to make a change.

Having somewhere to sit and relax is an essential part of being able to find peace in your surroundings.

Consider a water feature

Did you know our brains are deeply connected to water?

These noises are often used to help people get to sleep and have a better rest overall, and being near a water feature may just boost your overall sense of calm.

Whether it is a small pond or a large fountain, make sure you put something out there that you can sit by and reflect as you wish.

Make it bright

There are so many benefits to being surrounded by colour.

Planting some flowers or installing some bright berry bushes will be not only eye-catching but really advantageous for your cognitive ability.

The brain needs stimulation in order to stay functional, and there are significant perks to having a space that is filled with brightness.

The positive mental health associations are almost infinite, and this is not a point that should be ignored. Even if it is just one row of flowers amongst a neutral backdrop, you will feel the effects.

Create light

Alongside planting lots of beautiful flowers, you should also think about how to create light.

This will make it both more enjoyable if you spend a lot of time in the garden on an evening, but also make your home safer as well.

External light sources are often a deterrent for home invasion activities, but they are also a nice way to liven up a space. You could opt for a bright security light feature, but this is not the most peaceful path.

An alternative is to scatter solar lights around the area, on the fencing or amidst the trees if you have a larger area to play with.

Turning your garden into a peaceful nirvana is entirely possible with the right mindset. Get your budget in order, and take a look at the layout so you can plan with the space instead of against it.