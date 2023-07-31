Sea freight transit times by country

Here we look at the sea freight transit times and major ports of some of Australia's most popular export destinations. Picture Shutterstock

Do you need to ship cargo from Australia to another country? You have quite a few factors to take into consideration. For instance, you must decide whether you want to ship your goods via sea or air. The difference between the two is significant.

As you can imagine, shipping freight by plane costs more than shipping freight by boat. It's also much faster; goods shipped by air freight typically reach their destination port within a few days. Suppliers that have urgent orders to deliver may be compelled to use air freight. You may also choose to use it for smaller loads that do not weigh very much.

That being said, the vast majority of Australia freight going overseas is moved by ship. The main advantages of sea freight are its relative affordability and its high load capacity. When you use sea freight, you have the option of sharing a freight container with other companies or individuals. If your shipment is large enough to fill a container, then it's all yours. Also, sea freight emits far less carbon than air and road freight.

For most companies, these pros outweigh sea freight's primary con, namely its slow transport time. Depending on the destination country and other variables, it could take up to two months for your cargo to complete its journey. It's imperative that you familiarise yourself with port to port transit times before entrusting your goods to a sea freight carrier.

To that end, we're going to have a look at the sea freight transit times and major ports of some of Australia's most popular export destinations. But first a quick word about sea freight services.

FCL vs LCL

Broadly speaking, you have two options with respect to how you want your goods to be transported on the ship: FCL and LCL.

Full Container Load (FCL)

If you ship your cargo FCL, that means you have a whole shipping container to yourself. This is usually done out of necessity (e.g. when you have a very large shipment), but it also has the benefit of being simpler and faster. Loading and unloading a container is easier when it only contains a single company's goods. Of course, FCL can be very expensive.

The road freight equivalent is full truckload (FTL).

Less than Container Load (LCL)

LCL is for loads that are not large enough to fill a sea freight container. If you ship your cargo LCL, you'll be sharing the container with one or more other businesses. For most companies, LCL is the most cost-effective sea freight option. It's a little slower than FCL, as the logistics are more complicated.

Less than Truckload (LTL) is the road freight equivalent of LCL.

Shipping freight to the United Kingdom

Distance between capitals: 17,000 km

Main UK ports: London, Southampton, Immingham, Liverpool, Felixstowe, Grangemouth, Tilbury

Average sea freight transit time: 42-52 days

(Note that the UK no longer shares the same import-export regulations as the European Union.)

Shipping freight to the United States

Distance between capitals: 16,000 km

Main US ports: Houston, Los Angeles, New York, New Jersey, Norfolk , Long Beach, Charleston

Average sea freight transit time: 30-58 days

Shipping freight to New Zealand

Distance between capitals: 2,300 km

Main New Zealand ports: Tauranga, Auckland, Wellington, Napier, Lyttleton

Average sea freight transit time: 13-37 days

Shipping freight to Europe

Distance between capitals: Various

Main EU ports: Rotterdam (Holland), Antwerp (Belgium), Piraeus (Greece), Hamburg (Germany), Valencia (Spain), Bremen-Bremerhaven (Germany), Algeciras (Spain), Gioia Tauro (Italy), Barcelona (Spain)

Average sea freight transit time: 20-45 days

(Note: all EU countries share the same import-export regulations.)

Shipping freight to Japan

Distance between capitals: 8,000 km

Main Japanese ports: Tokyo, Kobe, Nagoya, Osaka, Yokohama

Average sea freight transit time: 16-31 days

Shipping freight to India

Distance between capitals: 10,400 km

Main Indian ports: Mumbai, Kandla, Chennai, Port Blair, Kolkata, Cochin, Ennore, Tuticorin, Visakhapatnam

Average sea freight transit time: 20-45 days

Shipping freight to China

Distance between capitals: 9,000 km

Main Chinese ports: Shanghai, Ningbo, Tsingtao, Shenzhen, Tianjin

Average sea freight transit time: 20-40 days

Shipping freight to Thailand

Distance between capitals: 7,500 km

Main Thai ports: Bangkok, Laem Chabang, Map Ta Phut, Rayong, Phuket, Songkhla, Sattahip, Si Racha

Average sea freight transit time: 18-30 days

Shipping freight to Indonesia

Distance between capitals: 5,400 km

Main Indonesian ports: Jakarta, Dumai, Belawan, Cirebon, Jambi, Gresik