Stawell
July 29
Don't miss out on the ultimate Fleetwood Mac experience. See the incredible Fleetwood Mac cover band Tusk live in concert at the Stawell Harness Racing Club. Tickets are $75 each which includes a two course meal and entertainment. For more information, call 5358 1237.
Ararat
August 2
To coincide with the release of her second studio album Big Star, Katy Steele will be heading out on a massive national tour in July, presented by Double J. This will be the first time fans get to witness the album in its entirety along with a few crowd-favourites. She will perform at the Ararat Town Hall from 8pm.
Speed
August 2-3
Now in it's 43rd year the Mallee Machinery Field Days is gearing up for another massive two-day event. The event has developed a reputation for its excellent and extensive displays of the latest developments in machinery - big and small. Organisers are hoping to see around 8500 people walk through the gates over the two days - Wednesday, August 2, and Thursday, August 3.
Hamilton
August 6-7
Sheepvention returns for 2023 on Sunday, August 6, and Monday, August 7. Enjoy two action-packed days of Western Victoria's biggest Sheep and Agricultural field days, attracting more than 500 traders and 25,000 patrons.
Ararat
August 12
After four years of performing at sold out shows across the country, soprano and tenor powerhouse legends Marina Prior and David Hobson embark on their Encore Tour, 'The 2 Of Us'. With brand new songs, back-stage and life stories, as well as the classics from their vast repertoire.
Stawell
August 20
Enjoy a few drinks and learn how to make your own candles. Tickets are $60 and include black matte candle jar (with rose gold lid) to take home, full candle making from start to finish. Choose from around 4 fragrances. Plus 2 tickets for drinks and a little mini gift hamper with heaps of goodies!
Willaura
October 7
Mark your calendars for the arrival of Finucane & Smith's Travelling Dance Hall at the Willaura Memorial Hall.
