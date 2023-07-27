The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News

Grampians Health - Stawell nurse Shakira Jansen shares upskill journey

By Ben Fraser
July 27 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clinical Nurse Educator Michelle Dunn and registered nurse Shakira Jansen. Picture supplied
Clinical Nurse Educator Michelle Dunn and registered nurse Shakira Jansen. Picture supplied

Stawell registered nurse Shakira Jansen has bolstered her skill base recently thanks to a Grampians Health initiative that upskills novice practitioners in the perioperative field.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.