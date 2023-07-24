The Swifts climb to fifth place on the ladder after exacting revenge on Kaniva Leeor United on Saturday, July 22.
The Swifts overcame the club's longest road trip of the 2023 HDFNL season to beat the Cougars 17.11 (113) - 3.6 (24) at Kaniva Recreation Reserve.
The side was keen to claim all four points after Kaniva Leeor United snatched a win against the Baggies in round one at North Park.
The Swifts won all four quarter of football, including a seven goal blitz against the Cougars in the second quarter, whilst keeping the home side goalless for half of the match.
The Swifts once against showed it attacking depth, with eight kickers earning the side its 17 goals.
Cameron Wickham was the Baggies' most prolific, with four majors to his name.
While the Swifts' under 17 standout, Austin Giusa, showed he can be an issue for opposition defences in the senior ranks as well, as he kicked three.
Armer, Jack Cann, Carey, Jesse Galea-Portelli, Cameron Wickham, Bourke Nicholls were named in the Baggie's best.
The win lifted the Swifts to fifth place on the ladder, above Edenhope Apsley, who lost a tight game to second-placed Jeparit Rainbow 10.11 (71) to 8.9 (57).
The Swifts hold a superior percentage over the Saints: 131.73 per cent verse 100.93 per cent.
With just three games left in the 2023 regular season, the Baggie's return home for round 14 to host the 2-11 Taylors Lake at North Park.
The Swifts are familiar with the Lakers, having played the side at Dock Lake Park in round 11.
The Baggies were victorious, kicking 24.13 (157) to 6.6 (42).
In the reserves contest, the Swifts lost a close contest to the Cougars, 6.7 (43) to 5.7 (37).
Benjamin Martin kicked two goals for the visitors and was named best on ground with Blake Swain, Nick Pickering, B-Jay Enriquez and Brodie Kindred.
The side also sits fifth on the ladder, two games clear of Kaniva Leeor United.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.